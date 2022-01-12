Confrmed team news - Tottenham v Chelsea
- Published
Tottenham make three changes from their 2-0 defeat in the first leg.
Hugo Lloris is replaced by Pierluigi Gollini in goal - the Italian started last time out against Morecambe.
Son Heung-min's injury means he's out and Oliver Skipp is on the bench, so in come Giovanni lo Celso and Harry Winks.
Tottenham XI: Gollini, Davies, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Emerson, Lo Celso, Kane, Moura.
Subs: Lloris, Paskotski, Rodon, Sessegnon, Gil, Skipp, White, Alli, Scarlett.
Chelsea remove four players from the XI in the first leg. Marcos Alonso, Saul Niguez, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz all drop to the bench, with Andreas Christensen, Callum Hudson-Odoi. and Timo Werner - alongside Romelu Lukaku up front - all starting.
N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva are both on the bench having recovered from Covid-19, which kept them out of the first leg.
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr, Christensen, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Werner, Lukaku.
Subs: Bettinelli, Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Silva, Kante, Niguez, Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech.