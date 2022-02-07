Transfer news: Blues to compete with United for Rice

England midfielder Declan Rice will be the subject of a summer transfer fight between Manchester United and Chelsea. (Sky Sports), external

Barcelona are lining up a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The France international is also a target for Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Barca are also hoping to conclude the transfer of Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta in a matter of days. (Express), external

Blues defender Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract at the end of the season, wants £225,000 a week to stay at Stamford Bridge, with the club offering £140,000 a week. (Mirror), external

