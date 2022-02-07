Burnley 0-0 Watford: The pick of the stats

Burnley have won just one of their past 22 Premier League games (D10 L11), and have scored just two goals in their past seven matches.

Watford kept their first league clean sheet of the season in what was their 21st game – only Blackburn in 2011-12 (28 games) and Norwich in 2011-12 (22 games) have taken longer to record their first shutout of a Premier League campaign.

Roy Hodgson has failed to win his first Premier League game in charge with each of his past five clubs (D3 L2), since winning with Blackburn against Derby in August 1997 (1-0).

No Premier League side is on a current longer winless run than Burnley and Watford, with both sides failing to win their past nine games in the competition.