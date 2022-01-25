Who are the best set-piece takers to grace the Premier League?

A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 set-piece takers and a Newcastle legend is on the list.

Alan Shearer: Of all the dead-ball specialists to have graced the Premier League over the years, few were as reliable from 12 yards as Newcastle's record goalscorer.

The former England striker was lethal from the spot, combining power and precision to score 56 penalties for Blackburn Rovers and the Magpies. His approach was no different outside box, hammering home seven direct free-kicks - the majority of which were in the net before the opposition goalkeeper had the chance to react.

He could also be lethal from an indirect free-kick, as fans of Sunderland, West Brom and Manchester United will testify.

Have your say on the three best set-piece takers to play in the Premier League