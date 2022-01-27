Iraq debut will be 'massive honour' for Iqbal

Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal is poised for another memorable moment in his career with an international debut on the cards.

The 18-year-old has been called up by Iraq for the first time for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, starting with tonight's match against Iran.

Iqbal made history in December by becoming the first British South Asian to play for United at senior level when he came off the bench against Young Boys in the Champions League.

The midfielder has a father from Pakistan and an Iraqi mother, so would also be eligible to play for England or Pakistan.

Speaking to manutd.com, external before his debut, Iqbal said: "Me choosing to play for Iraq doesn’t mean I am not a proud Mancunian or a proud Pakistani.

"I just feel this is the right opportunity for me as a player and the right step in my career but it doesn’t take away from the fact I am a Mancunian and a Pakistani as well."

"It will be such an honour to represent Iraq. My family are proud of me. It is going to be a forward step in my career, playing in World Cup qualifiers against Iran and Lebanon, which will be two big games. It will be a massive honour."