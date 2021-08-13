BBC Sport

Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v West Ham

Published

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter Louisa Roach, aka psych-pop band She Drew the Gun, for the first Premier League predictions of the season.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Newcastle playing at home with the crowds back in St James' Park is all great on paper, but what sort of atmosphere awaits manager Steve Bruce? I don't know.

Magpies striker Callum Wilson is fit which will help them, but I think West Ham will get something out of the game.

Louisa's prediction: David Moyes is doing a really good job with West Ham. 1-2

Find out how Lawro and Louisa think the rest of this week's fixtures will go

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

She Drew the Gun's second album Revolution of Mind was named in the top 10 albums of 2018 by BBC 6 Music