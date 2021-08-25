Aston Villa assistant Craig Shakespeare says it's "important" young players get chances to play after teenager Cameron Archer scored a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup win over Barrow.

The 19-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Solihull Moors, was one of 10 changes to the Villa side.

"You want to get through to the next round but then you've got a young boy coming in and scores a hat-trick, always pleasing," Shakespeare said after the 6-0 victory.

"We've got a strong squad and everyone knows that we've got some good young players and to help their development it's important that they get chances like this."

