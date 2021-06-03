Manchester City's Phil Foden has the potential to reach the level of Spain greats Andres Iniesta and Xavi, says former England captain Alan Shearer.

On the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast about the best midfielders in European Championship history, Shearer and Micah Richards both placed Iniesta and Xavi at number three and two respectively, behind Zinedine Zidane at number one.

The pair won the Euros in 2008 and 2012, and also the 2010 World Cup.

"Normally when we mention young players, I'd have laughed at you for bringing anyone into the equation with these two players, but I wouldn't put you off saying that with Phil Foden," said Shearer.

"He glides with the ball, already. He is an incredible talent. He's got the potential to be an absolute superstar."

Richards added: "He can do it all. I just hope he can take this form and produce it at the Euros. That's why we've mentioned these players, because they've done it at the top level for years."

