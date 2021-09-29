Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier says victory at home to Watford on Saturday would kick-start the club's Premier League season.

"We need the confidence," Meslier told BBC Radio Leeds. "We need to win this game because I think it is a good moment in front of our fans before the international break. I think the first win could be the click for the rest of the season."

United are winless in six league matches but the France Under-21 international is relatively pleased with his own performances.

"For the moment I am happy because I have made some good saves and tried to help the team - but it is not enough. We have to keep pushing and I want to keep a lot of clean sheets.

"Everybody knows we have to score more and in defence be stronger. You can't stop all the different shooting circumstances - that's normal - so I'm here to protect my goal."

