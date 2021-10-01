Tottenham v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats

Tottenham have won 10 of their past 12 Premier League games against Aston Villa (two losses), though the two defeats in that run have come in home games (0-1 in April 2015, 1-2 in May 2021).

Aston Villa are looking to win consecutive league games against Spurs for the first time since September 2008, while they last won consecutive away games against the London side back in August 1995.