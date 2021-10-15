Lawro's predictions: Man City v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Burnley have lost 5-0 on each of their past four visits to Etihad Stadium in the Premier League and FA Cup so they are probably not looking forward to Saturday very much.

City could be without their Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, depending on whether they make it back from South America in time, but I don't think it will make too much difference to the outcome here.

Pep Guardiola's side produced an outstanding performance at Anfield last time out and anything similar will see them win easily. Burnley's wait for a first win of the season is going to go on a little longer.

Tom's prediction: Well, I didn't back Liverpool, so I can't really back City, can I? My dad used to live in Burnley for a while - after Everton, they are his second team and he is a big Sean Dyche fan - so I am going to go with them. And, if I'm going to go with them, I may as well go big. 0-7

Find out how Lawro and Tom think the rest of this week's fixtures will go