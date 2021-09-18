Confirmed team news: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

There are six changes for Liverpool from their Champions League win over AC Milan on Wednesday.

Thiago comes in for Naby Keita in midfield, while James Milner starts ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who isn't in the squad. Kostas Tsimikas also has the nod over Andy Robertson.

Virgil van Dijk returns at centre-back alongside summer signing Ibrahima Konate. Sadio Mane is in for Divock Origi.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas.

Subs: Kelleher, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Phillips.