Steve Hermon, BBC Radio WM

Despite entering the season without Jack Grealish, Villa fans had plenty to be optimistic about after some shrewd transfer business saw them bring in Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey to fill the huge boots of the new British transfer record signing.

However, that feeling very quickly evaporated when Matt Targett was gasping for air in the early stages thanks to the blistering pace of Watford’s Ismaila Sarr - who ghosted past the full-back to set up the opener on 10 minutes, and then scored himself close to half-time.

Tired Targett had been run ragged so much that he was replaced at the break and the experienced Ashley Young was given the job of marshalling the Senegalese danger man.

Villa were better after the break but Buendia and Ings didn’t see enough of the ball. The Argentine cut a frustrated figure when he was replaced late on, but at least Ings showed his confidence wasn’t knocked when he coolly put away a stoppage-time penalty to create that nervy final 60 seconds.

Bailey only came out of isolation on Thursday but still looked bright and pacy.

Aside from the return of the Villa faithful in the away end, that was perhaps the only positive and Dean Smith will demand a lot more from his side after a sluggish season opener.

The fans at Villa Park will also demand much more when they return in huge numbers for the game against Newcastle next weekend.