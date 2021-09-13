Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

It’s a measure of how highly Harvey Elliott is regarded amongst his fellow players that so many good wishes have been coming his way since sustaining that serious ankle injury at Elland Road.

We don’t know how long he’ll be out of action, but when he DOES return, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him back even stronger than before.

He’ll be in safe hands, and among players – like Virgil Van Dijk - who can guide him through the recovery period. Elliott has a great future in the game and that’s what he’ll try to focus on right now.

The injury overshadowed what was another excellent and significant Liverpool away win. None of the so called “big six” won at Elland Road last season and yet on another day Liverpool might have scored far more than the three they did.

Van Dijk and Matip kept things calm at the back, while Fabinho did all the things he’s renowned for, plus a goal too.

And then there’s Salah. A century of goals in the Premier League, all but two for Liverpool, and the fifth fastest to achieve the feat.

Salah was nearest to Elliott when the injury occurred and he saw its gravity straight away, and he’ll now be hoping it won’t be too long before young Harvey is back providing the assists and scoring a few of his own.