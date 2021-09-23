Man Utd v Aston Villa - Last time out

Manchester United host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two sides last met in the top flight?

The Reds guaranteed a Champions League place by coming from behind to win 3-1 at Villa Park in May - one of 10 occasions last season when comeback kings United turned a deficit into victory on the road.

Just three days after reaching the Europa League final by completing an aggregate victory over Roma, United fell behind when Bertrand Traore lashed into the top corner midway through the first half.

Victory for Villa would have handed Manchester City the title but United kept their arch-rivals' champagne on ice - for a few days at least - with a second-half fightback.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot after Douglas Luiz felled Paul Pogba, then Mason Greenwood fired United ahead and Edinson Cavani headed their third before Villa forward Ollie Watkins was sent off late on, picking up a second yellow card for simulation.

Defeat continued Villa's rotten run against one of their bogey sides - it was their 13th loss in 17 winless matches against United since a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in December 2009.