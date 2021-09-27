Maguire and Shaw doubts for Villarreal

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United suffered a double injury blow during Saturday's home defeat by Aston Villa, with Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire both forced off.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the game they would both be assessed and have scans to determine if they are fit to face Villarreal on Wednesday.

My understanding is Maguire was brought off as a precaution after feeling his calf, which means Victor Lindelof is likely to partner Raphael Varane when United welcome the Spanish side to Old Trafford.