George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media as his side prepare to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Here are the key lines:

He is hopeful Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Davison Sanchez and Emerson Royal will all be available after travelling back to the UK from international duty in South America today;

He says he has "huge respect" for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who takes charge of his 1,000th game as a manager on Sunday;

He refused to discuss the change in ownership at Newcastle, stating: "I have enough things to think about, honestly";

Steven Bergwijn has resumed training but its not known if he will be in the squad on Sunday.

