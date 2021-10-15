BBC Sport

Nuno on South American players, Bruce & injuries

Published

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media as his side prepare to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Here are the key lines:

  • He is hopeful Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Davison Sanchez and Emerson Royal will all be available after travelling back to the UK from international duty in South America today;

  • He says he has "huge respect" for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who takes charge of his 1,000th game as a manager on Sunday;

  • He refused to discuss the change in ownership at Newcastle, stating: "I have enough things to think about, honestly";

  • Steven Bergwijn has resumed training but its not known if he will be in the squad on Sunday.

Catch up with all of Friday's news conferences and Premier League build-up