Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: The pick of the stats
- Published
Since Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea in January, the Blues have picked up more home points in the Premier League than any other side (27 in 14 games).
Southampton have failed to win any of their opening seven games of a top-flight campaign for only a third time, also doing so in 1996-97 and 1998-99.
The Blues have scored more first-half goals in this season’s Premier League than any other side (seven), while Trevoh Chalobah’s opener was the first the Saints have conceded in the first half of a league match this term.