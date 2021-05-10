Marcelo Bielsa stuck with the line-up rocked at Brighton and, for me, they produced the best performance of the season.

Bielsa referred to the Amex humbling as "unexpected" but so was the outstanding collective response of the same starting eleven against Spurs.

Despite brilliant individual showings - especially from Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski - it was impossible to pick out a clear man of the match.

Significantly, Patrick Bamford ended his five-game drought in front of England manager Gareth Southgate. Afterwards, United's top scorer played down his chances of sneaking a place at the Euros as a wildcard.

"You need to do more than score goals to get into the England squad," he said - on the weekend he took his tally to 15.

Bielsa put the result into context as one of the finest, "considering the fortitude of the opposition".

Spurs were made to feel uncomfortable on an afternoon which afforded cameo roles for Raphinha and Rodrigo, who combined devastatingly for the final goal, as well as Kalvin Phillips. A turbo-charged trio of substitutions helping Leeds to dominate a traditional top six side - none of which have won at Elland Road this season.

Read the full report from Saturday's match