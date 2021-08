Chelsea will not budge from their £25m valuation of 26-year-old defender Kurt Zouma, who has been attracting interest from West Ham. (90 Min)

Meanwhile, Sevilla director of football Monchi is waiting for the Blues to call him so he can push through 22-year-old France defender Jules Kounde's move to Stamford Bridge. (Express)

