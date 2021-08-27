Benitez on Richarlison, Keane & 'confusion'
- Published
James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside
Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media before Everton's trip to Brighton this weekend.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Benitez rejected rumours Richarlison could be on his way to PSG, after speculation suggested the French champions are targeting the Brazilian should Kylian Mbappe move on to Real Madrid;
He didn’t want to be drawn on James Rodriguez's future, saying “it's just speculation, I cannot say too much – sorry about that";
Asked about Moise Kean’s future, he added “we have to wait a few days, see where we are and then we’ll have some facts instead of speculation";
He said he is happy with the start to the season - that it could be better, could be worse. He said he knows they must improve but that the transfer window is difficult alongside Financial Fair Play rules. He added that players returning from various international tournaments allied with a new manager has made things "confused";
On Brighton, he said their danger lies in set-pieces, passing and forward players;
Fabian Delph will the miss game tomorrow with a shoulder problem. He will give more players further time to be ready.