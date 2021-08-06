Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes there is room for both Phil Foden and new signing Jack Grealish in Pep Guardiola's starting line-up.

"You know Foden can turn quickly with the ball, burst away from players and then look for the pass. It's what makes him so exciting to watch," Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But part of the reason he plays so well for City is because of the players he has around him - he always has runners going this way and that, providing him with options and giving him space.

"Jack at Villa, he always had to make something happen on his own, and often did. He can turn a game on its head with his dribbling as well as his delivery, and he is just top notch in tight spaces.

"Foden is exceptional and he is going to be one of the main men for City for years to come - but there is room for Jack as well."

