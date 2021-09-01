Matthew Gault, BBC Sport

With Cristiano Ronaldo's return having been confirmed at 09:30 BST, Manchester United fans spent much of transfer deadline day checking their phones for confirmation that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be reclaiming the iconic number seven shirt he donned with aplomb during his first spell.

But while the club released the first pictures of the Portugal star in United's new home kit, news of his squad number was not forthcoming.

In the final days of the window, it became increasingly clear that the Red Devils would not be signing the central midfielder most supporters feel is needed to mount a serious title bid.

While that will stir frustration, it has still been a positive window, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane the two other marquee recruits serving to significantly enhance Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

United also successfully retained the services of Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani - a deadline-day signing from last year - while rumours of Anthony Martial's possible departure proved to be wide of the mark.

Now that the summer shopping is done and dusted for another year, however, Solskjaer must focus on turning the dazzling array of talent into a team capable of knocking Manchester City off their Premier League perch.