West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell hopes the club can "create more history" when they play in the Europa League in 2021-22.

The Hammers, who qualified for the group stages after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, will find out who their opponents will be when the draw takes place on 27 August.

"We had a fantastic year last year and we want to keep progressing," Cresswell, 31, told BBC Radio London.

"We've had some fantastic nights over the past few years and in Europe this year we want to create more history."

