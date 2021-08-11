Where will Brentford finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Brentford - 19th

A forecast made with a heavy heart and an element of being a shot in the dark because of Brentford's ability to defy any sort of odds and produce the goods under manager Thomas Frank.

Do not be surprised to see them throw this one back in my face.

This a superbly run club. You can expect they have been planning for this moment and Brentford will be exciting to watch.

Frank will hope Ivan Toney can transfer his Championship goal heroics into the top tier while the manager is delighted with the midfield addition of Frank Onyeka from FC Midtjylland. He has also brought in defender Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic, who comes with a glowing reputation.

I'm tempting fate to rule the Bees out, but would be delighted to eat humble pie at the end of the season.

Read Phil McNulty's full list of Premier League predictions