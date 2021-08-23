Aston Villa v Newcastle: The pick of the stats
Aston Villa are now unbeaten in seven top-flight games in a row against Newcastle (three wins, four draws) for the first time since a run of seven victories between 1955 and 1958.
Newcastle have lost their first two games of a league campaign for the fourth time in the last six seasons, after winning or drawing at least one of their first two fixtures in each of the 16 seasons before that.
Since the start of last season, only Ederson (20) and Edouard Mendy (17) have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez (16).