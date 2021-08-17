Brentford will 'cause teams problems' in Premier League

Brentford will cause other Premier League sides "a lot of problems" this season, says former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

The Bees opened their campaign with an "absolutely deserved" 2-0 victory against Arsenal on Friday.

"I was really impressed with them," Sutton said on the Football Daily podcast.

"For the promoted sides, that first win is so important - and what Brentford fans, players and the manager will take from it was more the manner of the performance.

"They're a good team, they'll try to play out from the back but they'll mix the game up too."

