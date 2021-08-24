England midfielder Declan Rice plans to turn down any offers of a new contract from West Ham as the 22-year-old feels he is being priced out of a move this summer. He has three years left on his current deal and the Hammers have an option to extend that by a further year. (Times - subscription required)

Meanwhile, West Ham could compete with Burnley to sign Ivory Coast left-back Maxwel Cornet, 24, from Lyon. (90 Min)

David Moyes is also looking at Lille's French midfielder Jonathan Bamba, 25, as a possible alternative to signing England international Jesse Lingard from Manchester United. (Express)

