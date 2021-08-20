Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before his Villa side take on Newcastle on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the boss:

Ollie Watkins is not expected to play, while Bertrand Traore will be out until after the international break with a hamstring injury;

Villa need to be "defensively sound" against Newcastle and if they do that "we have attacking players who can score goals";

The players have a "great connection" with the fans and with supporters back at Villa Park, he hopes the ground can become "a fortress".

