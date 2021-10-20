Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo says he is aware of the risk involved in rotating his line-up for Thursday's Europa Conference League group game at Vitesse.

The Spurs boss confirmed his outfield players from the weekend's win over Newcastle have all remained in London, where they will train with coach Ian Cathro.

The players will prepare for Sunday's Premier League trip to West Ham but their manager insists he respects the Conference League and has instead simply weighed up the demands of the fixture list.

Asked if he was taking the Conference League seriously, Nuno replied: “It's not about that. If someone gets that interpretation I cannot do anything.

"When you decide you don’t think about the risk. If you think about the risk you cannot decide.

"Decisions in life, all of them have risks. It’s about trying to analyse and see what is better for us in terms of our process during the week and for the future. I repeat myself: if you think about the risk you do not decide.”

Spurs have four points from two games in their Conference League group and sit in top spot while Vitesse are third on three points.