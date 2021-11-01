'Class act' Cavani helps United produce perfect response

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester United’s victory was fully deserved and the ideal tonic after the manner in which they were destroyed 5-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selected a solid base, with fit-again Raphael Varane working well alongside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in a three-man central defence, although they will rarely have an easier afternoon.

Scott McTominay was excellent in midfield, while the attacking duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani demonstrated everything you know it possesses: world-class quality and deadly finishing, despite a combined age of 70.

Ronaldo has inevitably claimed his share of the headlines since his return, but 34-year-old Cavani belies his years with his work-rate, enthusiasm and killer instinct. He is a class act and a constant threat, as he proved with a perfect finish from Ronaldo’s pass to put the game to bed.

Spurs were awful, but give United credit. This was just the result and performance they needed in response to that Liverpool humbling.