Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident his side will bounce back after a mixed start to the season.

United are sixth in the Premier League with four wins from their opening eight games. After Wednesday's Champions League game against Atalanta, the Red Devils face Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City in their next three league games.

"You know, we've progressed over the years - sixth when I was there for half a season, then third, second," said Solskjaer.

"You can see the progress, improvement, development and this season we still want to improve.

"Yeah, we've signed some players that have raised expectations. Other teams have signed players and improved as well so we're in the same boat as all the top teams. There's pressure all the time.

"There's pressure on me, of course, but we've been through this before and we've come through it stronger as individuals and as a team.

"I'm just looking forward to the response now and I'm in dialogue with the club all the time, so that's an open, honest discussion all the time."