Brighton v Man City: Team news

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has said there is an "outside chance" that defender Adam Webster will be fit to return from a thigh injury on Saturday.

Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck remain long-term absentees.

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns in the wake of their convincing Champions League victory over Club Bruges in midweek.

They remain without Spanish forward Ferran Torres, who continues his recovery from a metatarsal issue.

