Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Another win, another clean sheet for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

A 1-0 success away at Malmo, given to them by Hakim Ziyech's goal after a brilliant cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi, left the Blues closing in on a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

In truth, the holders should have taken the lead long before Ziyech's 56th-minute winner, with Chelsea repeatedly frustrated by the unconventional Johan Dahlin in the home goal.

Nevertheless, just as they did against Newcastle on Saturday, Chelsea's patience paid off and their quality gave them the win with a number of players, including Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, taking their chances to impress.

But once again this victory was built on a superb defensive display. Malmo failed to have one shot on target as Tuchel's men kept their 10th clean sheet of the season in only their 17th match.

There was another boost in the shape of attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic, back in action for the first time in two months after an ankle injury. With Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mason Mount all still to return, things are looking very good indeed for the Premier League leaders.