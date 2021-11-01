Wolves 2-1 Everton - Benitez reaction

Everton boss Rafael Benitez, speaking to BBC Sport: "When you lose games you have to be disappointed. We didn't do well in the first half but second half was much better. It is something we have to change and hopefully br better for the next game.

"We were too worried about making mistakes but in the second half we saw the character we have. It is something we have to learn for the future and don't waste half an hour.

"I think the second half we maybe deserved a couple of goals. Even in the first half playing bad we still had chances.

"With players out we are maybe pushing players who are not really available, like [Fabian] Delph back today. We are changing a lot of things I believe will be positive for the future.

"Delph showed the character and mentality we are looking for.

"I think when we have all the players available we will be much better and will be doing similar things like we did in the second half."