BBC Sport

MOTD Top 10 free-kicks: Zola's curler makes list

Image source, Getty Images
Published

From bending it like David Beckham to crashing them home like Cristiano Ronaldo and the magical delivery of Matt le Tissier, this list has it all. But which free-kicks rank among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Chelsea's Gianfranco Zola's whipped effort against Tottenham in 2003 ranks eighth on Richards' list and ninth on Shearer's.

The free-kick from the left edge of the area begged to be chucked into 'the mixer', but the Italian had other audacious plans and found the top right-hand corner instead.

Lineker: I interviewed him and he told me he used to watch Maradona and practice with Maradona when he was at Naples as a young lad. You've got half a chance [when you learn from him], haven't you? That free-kick in particular, he started a long way outside the goal. The whip was incredible on the left side.

Shearer: The first goal I scored for Newcastle was a free-kick against Wimbledon at St James' Park - a good one that was very similar to Zola's against Spurs. It was the left-hand side, about 23 or 24 yards out and I just curled it with a bit of power at the keeper's side when he thought I was going over the wall.

Who else made the cut?

And listen to how they reached their final list in Match of the Day: Top 10 on BBC Sounds