Wolves boss Bruno Lage says Adama Traore's contract situation at the club would not stop him picking the Spain winger for the Molineux side. The 25-year-old has 18 months left on his current deal. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Wolves are the club who are most interested in Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches and they could make a move for the 24-year-old in January. (Fichajes.net), external

