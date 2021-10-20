From the old-school dogged defensive stalwarts to today's high-energy, flying wing-backs, the role of the full-back has changed dramatically over the years. But who ranks among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

It is testament to the impact they have already made that two current Liverpool defenders make the list. Andy Robertson is ranked sixth by Richards and fourth by Shearer, while his team-mate on the opposite flank, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is placed third by both pundits.

The pair formed a crucial part of the Liverpool side that won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League the following year - the Reds' first league title in 30 years.

Richards on Alexander-Arnold: "He has transformed the role. You talk about Dani Alves over the past decade. Before then it was Cafu. Maicon had that little period. But I have never seen anything like what he provides in terms of quality into the box consistently."

Shearer on Robertson: "So reliable. If you want him to defend, he defends. If you want him to attack, which Liverpool do a lot, he is very good at that also."

Who else made the cut?

