Matthew Gault, BBC Sport

There is plenty for both managers to ponder.

Sean Dyche will be determined to address his team's sluggish start, in which he described his players as "subservient".

As for Patrick Vieira, he will undoubtedly dedicate a sizeable portion of Palace's time on the training ground this week to defending set-pieces. His side have now conceded nine goals from them (excluding penalties) this season, more than any other side.

But despite infuriating refereeing decisions and weak defending, the two bosses have reason to be optimistic after Saturday's tussle.

Burnley have now avoided defeat in their past four games, a run that has included a 3-1 win over Brentford and a heartening draw at Chelsea. Maxwel Cornet's form also continues to impress, the Ivorian now having netted four goals in as many games.

With some encouraging results under their belt, they will be confident about taking points off of Tottenham when Antonio Conte's side visit Turf Moor next Sunday.

And Palace are now unbeaten in their past seven and displayed plenty of attacking verve here. Tighten up at the back and there is enough evidence to suggest that Vieira can guide the club to a top-10 finish in his first season in charge.