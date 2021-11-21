Reaction to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure continues to come in via BBC Radio 5 Live, with two former Premier League defenders having their say...

Ex-England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate:

I felt sorry for Solskjaer after the Liverpool game more than anything. We got beaten by Leeds 4-0 when I was the Middlesbrough manager. It’s an absolutely horrible feeling.

Maybe Solskjaer would have wanted this. The pressure he would’ve been under after the Watford loss would have been horrendous.

The manner of how they were getting defeated, plus the manner of response from his players. There was no response.

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha:

Last season, United finished second. Bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, I expected them to get better. They haven’t; they actually got worse.

Manchester United have the resources. They could finish this season with the FA Cup and a good run in the Champions League.

