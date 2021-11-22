Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's number one choice to take over as manager next season. Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is said to be second choice. (Sky Sports), external

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is open to joining the Red Devils next summer. (Telegraph), external

Ten Hag responded to rumours that he will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United by saying that he has heard "nothing" about the club's interest in him. (Manchester Evening News), external

United have also made contact with Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and are prepared to pay £8m in compensation to the Foxes. (Sun), external

Agent Jorge Mendes is pushing United to replace Solskjaer with Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui. He is contracted to the La Liga club until 2024 but Mendes, who represents Cristiano Ronaldo, wants him to take over at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, Spain head coach Luis Enrique has denied rumours linking him to the Reds. (Goal), external

Solskjaer, who was sacked on Sunday, turned down the chance to make changes to his backroom staff, despite some senior players reportedly losing faith in their methods. (ESPN), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column