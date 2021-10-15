It's been the hottest topic in town in the Premier League for the past seven days - and it was, unsurprisingly, also the hottest topic at nearly every manager's news conference on Friday.

Some were pretty vocal, while some dodged the media's questioning altogether.

Here's a rundown of the best reaction:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: "I think it is normal that people have concerns but we trust in the Premier League. They have accepted it and they are the authorities in this case.

"It seems we have a new competitor for titles and places. This is what we are up for."

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "I didn't think it was going to go through but now it has and it is going to change the picture.

"I don't know the plans of the new owners, I can't say if they're going to spend loads of money, it's a fantastic football club with traditions.

"Long term, it's going to be interesting to watch and it has been the talk of football the last few weeks and that's what they want in the end. I don't want to join in that political discussion."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "Looks like the Newcastle fans I saw were happy. It's business, people took over a club and the people of Newcastle are happy. I'm far away from why the decision was made."

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "It's good news for Newcastle football club, I think it's good news for Newcastle's fans, it's good for the city of Newcastle. We have to be happy for them. It's how it's been the last couple of years. We just have to deal with it."

