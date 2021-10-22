Lawro's predictions: Everton v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I'm not sure what Watford were trying to do in their 5-0 defeat by Liverpool last weekend, in Claudio Ranieri's first game as Hornets boss.

They made it so easy for Liverpool, and didn't even start to try to play until they were 4-0 down.

Watford have to do more here, but I don't think this is a good time for them to play Everton, who were beaten at home by former manager David Moyes' West Ham at the weekend.

We will see a reaction from Rafa Benitez's side too, that's for sure. I know they are still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front, but they should still win this one.

Elena's prediction: I've got to go for the Everton win, haven't I? We've made a good start to the season, but we just need to keep it up. I don't think we will make the top four, but we can finish in the top six. 2-0

Haydn's prediction: Elena went for an Everton win? That won't happen - no chance! 1-1

Find out how Lawro, Elena and Haydn think the rest of this week's fixtures will go