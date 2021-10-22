Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Leicester
Mark Lawrenson takes on Elena Cole and Haydn Craven, stars of football drama Jamie Johnson, for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
This will be a really good game if both teams play the way they have been.
I am not sure how Brentford didn't get anything out of their defeat by Chelsea last time out, while Leicester have had one heck of a week with thrilling wins over Manchester United and Spartak Moscow.
The Bees caused Chelsea loads of problems and it will be the same again here, but I do think having Jonny Evans fit makes a big difference for Leicester's defence.
Elena's prediction: Leicester to nick it. 1-2
Haydn's prediction: Brentford's fans will help make the difference. 2-0
