Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Leicester

Published

Mark Lawrenson takes on Elena Cole and Haydn Craven, stars of football drama Jamie Johnson, for the latest round of Premier League predictions.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

This will be a really good game if both teams play the way they have been.

I am not sure how Brentford didn't get anything out of their defeat by Chelsea last time out, while Leicester have had one heck of a week with thrilling wins over Manchester United and Spartak Moscow.

The Bees caused Chelsea loads of problems and it will be the same again here, but I do think having Jonny Evans fit makes a big difference for Leicester's defence.

Elena's prediction: Leicester to nick it. 1-2

Haydn's prediction: Brentford's fans will help make the difference. 2-0

Find out how Lawro, Elena and Haydn think the rest of this week's fixtures will go

