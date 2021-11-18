Leicester v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Leicester City have lost 14 of their past 16 Premier League games against the league leaders (drawn two), with their last such victory coming in January 1998 – a 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford thanks to a Tony Cottee strike.

Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their past 17 Premier League games, a 1-0 win over Wolves on the opening weekend. They last had a longer run without a shutout than their current run of 10 between October and December 2016 (11 games).