Enock Mwepu: What a performance by Mwepu. As for his goal, well it was quite brilliant. When Jason Mohammad asked me on Final Score if I think he meant it, I was flabbergasted. Mwepu had a look at Alisson and saw the sun was blinding the Liverpool goalkeeper before he went for it. It was sheer spontaneous brilliance. I must also mention Adam Lallana, who was excellent on his Anfield return, along with Leandro Trossard.

