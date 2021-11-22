Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are among the nominees for the Fifa Best 2021 awards.

Salah is up against the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Braut Haaland in the vote for best men's player.

Alisson is on a shortlist which includes Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy.

The player award is for club and international performances between 8 October 2020 to 6 August 2021.

The winners, decided by a vote by captains, coaches, journalists and the public, will be announced on 17 January 2022.

