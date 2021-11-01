Blues look to bounce back at Molineux

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

It's been a long nine days for Rafa Benitez and Everton since their dramatic late defeat by Watford, giving them plenty of time to analyse where it all went wrong before Monday's trip to face Wolves.

The main positive for the Blues was Richarlison's goalscoring return against the Hornets, as the Brazilian's diving header showed what the Goodison faithful had been missing in his absence.

Everton are still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure, however, as they face a Wolves team who have been quietly impressive over the past month.

Following no wins, points or goals in their first three matches, Bruno Lage's men go into this game with four wins in their past six Premier League games, and it would have been five victories had it not been for Leeds' equaliser in stoppage time at Elland Road last week.

Everton won this fixture 2-1 last season, with goals from Alex Iwobi and Michael Keane, and how Benitez would love the same to earn the Blues' first league win in four.