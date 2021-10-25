'Moyes knows he has a gem in Antonio'

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Former Everton boss David Moyes has struggled to leave his mark on a club since leaving Goodison Park for Manchester United in 2013 but the 58-year-old's West Ham side are now playing with all the traits that made the Scot one of the top-flight's most established coaches.

The last time one of his sides started a season as well as this was when he led Everton to a fourth-place finish in 2004-05, and the Hammers have similar momentum after climbing into a Champions League spot with this win over their London rivals.

Moyes must also know he has a gem in Michail Antonio, a forward who proves almost unplayable when on form and one who gave £47m centre-back Cristian Romero a ferocious physical battle on Sunday.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo said he believed his side controlled the game despite the narrow defeat.

Nuno, like Moyes, may feel he is beginning to leave his mark on this Spurs side but there was no reward for the Portuguese manager for the decision to leave his starting XI at home in a defeat by Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.