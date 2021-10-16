Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves - Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage praised his players after they came from 2-0 down to seal an incredible 3-2 win away at neighbours Aston Villa.

The visitors looked down and out when John McGinn put Villa 2-0 up midway through the second-half before Wolves scored three times in the final 10 minutes.

"I think it was these games I want to continue [having in] my career in England," said Lage.

"We don't deserve to lose. I don't think Villa deserve to lose. It was a good game, a good performance, I think we created a lot of problems for Villa.

"These three points are very good for us. The confidence came with hard work."